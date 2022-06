The Clark Estate (Bellosguardo) was left to the people of Santa Barbara by Ms. Hugette Clark. It was to be used for their benefit. Former Mayor Helene Schneider was tasked with guiding this wonderful gift for all to enjoy to fruition but wound up giving her former campaign manager and boyfriend Jeremy Lindaman a cushy six-figure job as Executive Director of the foundation without one minutes' experience of running such an enterprise. Along came Dick Wolf and his rich pals and it became a wedding and party spot on the Pacific.

