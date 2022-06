Flood Advisory issued for Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 07:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; McHenry DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Fog will continue to dissipate across the area this morning.

BOONE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO