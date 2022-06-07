ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 LA Mayoral Race: Bass event canceled, de León engages with working-class voters

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

2022 LA Mayoral Election: Bass event canceled, de León engages with working-class voters 02:42

Two high-profile mayoral candidates continued to vie for Angelenos' votes just a few hours before Election Day.

After spending her Sunday meeting with voters from Northridge to Little Ethiopia, front runner Karen Bass did not meet with voters on Monday after her event in Jefferson Park was canceled. However, the congresswoman made it clear on Sunday that she was cautiously optimistic about Tuesday's voter turnout.

"I'm very clear that the poll that matters is Tuesday," she said. "We have to make sure that we turn out our vote."

With just hours left until Election Day, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León has not stopped campaigning making five stops throughout all of L.A. At one of his stops in Little Tokyo, de León met with business owners and voters like 20-year-old Andrea Mac.

"I've seen him go around the whole day, the whole weekend reaching out to different communities, reaching out to the AAPI communities," she said. "I have a lot of respect for him because he's connecting with all these communities."

The councilmember has struggled in the polls falling behind Rick Caruso and Bass but fosters the same thought as the congresswoman.

"Ultimately at the end, the poll that counts is the poll at 8 p.m. Tuesday night,"  said de León. "I wasn't born with immense amounts of wealth. I wasn't born a multi-millionaire. I don't have$40 to spend incessantly dominating the media waves."

De León said he's relying on last-minute working-class voters.

"The working people are the economic pillars of the city and that's why I'm working every day to get those votes out," he said.

