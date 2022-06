A baby was shot in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the infant was shot at 11:29 a.m. in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Compton. The baby is said to be in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.The age and sex of the infant was withheld. LASD detailed that the baby was shot by another minor, who was taking care of the baby at the time that the shot was fired. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were still under investigation.Deputies have reportedly taken one suspect into custody, but have not released additional information on that individual.The relationship between the suspect and the baby was not immediately known. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

COMPTON, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO