Best high-end LeapFrog toy

When we were kids, grabbing a can of Coke (okay, we admit we were actually a Pepsi family) out of the fridge like six times a day felt totally normal. Then one day the fam switched to diet soda, and then eventually, thanks to "society" and "health," we swapped soda for seltzer and saved the cola for special occassions. People abstain from drinking cola, diet or regular, for all sorts of reasons, and we're also not here to shame anyone for drinking regular soda, diet soda, or whatever drink they want to put in their body. But we have noticed that people will go to some seriously interesting lengths to try to recapture the care-free soda guzzling of their youth, and this recent TikTok DIY cola trend is causing a lot of conversation.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO