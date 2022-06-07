ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

Senior Center - Dinner Outing - Mike's Place - Kent, OH

 2 days ago

Join us for a fun time. Lots and lots and lots to see. Very...

Trip from the Senior Center-Oak Ridge Boys, Front Porch Singin

The Oak Ridge Boys' four-part vocal harmonies and chart-topping hit songs have earned them multiple Grammy, CMS and ACM awards. During their 50 years of performing, their music has inspired and entertained in a powerful way. Join us as we experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food Hartville Kitchen has to offer while enjoying a great concert!. Get up close and personal with some of the biggest entertainers around. Dinner is a home style meal with the Hartville Restaurant famous pie for dessert. Doors open at 5:30 pm; Dinner served at 6:00 pm; Concert at 7:00 pm. $82.00 per person to be paid at time of sign-up. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN. Leaving the senior center at 4:30 pm. $3.00 fee at the bus. SIGN UP NOW. Must be a Senior Center Member.
RICHFIELD, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Graham and Cali followed one another over the Rainbow Bridge: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Brunch in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland and looking for a place to get your next weekend brunch, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you're looking for a brunch spot with great cocktails and great vibes, you should check out Heck's Café. Their Bloody Mary's are fantastic and can be made with your choice of their house-infused vodka; you can choose from bacon, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic, and garden pepper. Their mimosas are also great, and Heck's offers options beyond the standard orange juice. You can get a pineapple, grapefruit, guava, passionfruit, peach, pear, mango, or strawberry mimosa. As for food, people love the burgers (customers love the Ohio City burger and Brieberry burger), baklava French toast, and hash.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurants downsizing because of takeout, staff shortages

PARMA, Ohio — Twisted Taino Owner Jose Melendez has had to shrink and move his business over the last two years. “Ever since COVID, people got the hang of takeout. Here at Twisted Taino, we’re still building our dining area, so we’re still considered to be a takeout location," Melendez said.
PARMA, OH
kentwired.com

Main Street Kent’s Art and Wine Festival returns for first time since 2019

After a two-year hiatus, Main Street Kent’s Art and Wine Festival returned to downtown at noon on June 4, 2022. Attendees poured onto the closed North Water Street and enjoyed the many amenities lining the streets including more than 50 local artists, 13 Ohio wineries and 6 food vendors.
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
DUNDEE, OH
WKYC

Akron announces 4th of July weekend festivities

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is from June 29, 2018, when Akron celebrated its annual Rib, White and Blue festival. With less than a month until the Fourth of July weekend, Akron has announced a weekend filled with events to celebrate the holiday. This year,...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Bolivar Strawberry Festival Returns June 9th – 11th

Mary Alice Reporting – Back for its 16th year, the Strawberry Festival in Bolivar has events lined up Thursday through Saturday. Events are happening on June 9th from 4 pm to 10 pm with the midway, featuring amusement rides, open starting at 5 pm. For Friday, the midway is...
BOLIVAR, OH

