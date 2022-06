A moderately strong atmospheric river is forecasted to develop late this week continuing into the weekend, pumping a feed of subtropical moisture into the Pacific Northwest. For the entire month of June, Seattle usually averages 1.45 inches of rain. Seattle could receive close to 1 inch of rain this Thursday alone, which would make this June one of the wettest on record, along with possibly breaking a daily rainfall record for June 9. Additional cities can expect to potentially break daily rainfall records with this event.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO