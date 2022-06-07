ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capcom Showcase Set for Next Week and It Will Feature Updates on Previously Announced Games

By Adam Bankhurst
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has confirmed its Capcom Showcase will take place on Monday, June 13 and that it will feature updates and new details on previously announced games. Capcom shared the news in a blog, announcing that this upcoming stream will last for roughly 35 minutes and that it will take place on...

ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
SVG

PlayStation Goes All In With Three Major TV Adaptations

TV adaptations of games are all the rage these days, and many more are on the way. For starters, Netflix has seen great success with both the "League of Legends"-inspired "Arcane" and "The Witcher," both of which have been renewed for fresh seasons. There are also plenty of big name adaptations currently in the works, from an HBO production of "The Last of Us" and a trippy anime take on "Nier" to an Amazon show based on "Life is Strange" and beyond.
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
Big Show
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers Animated Special Revealed

Over the last few years, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been treated to a number of animated shorts based on new games. It seems that will be the case again this year, when Sonic Frontiers releases. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega revealed that a special centered around Knuckles will be released. The company did provide a brief snippet from the special, which showed Knuckles and the Master Emerald in a location from the game. Sega has already confirmed that Knuckles and the Chaos Emeralds will appear in Sonic Frontiers, so this short could provide some background for the game's story.
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Feature a "Reimagined" Storyline

Capcom has confirmed that it will be taking the story of Resident Evil 4 in a bit of a different direction with its forthcoming 2023 remake. To coincide with this past week's PlayStation State of Play presentation, the longtime Japanese publisher confirmed previous reports and rumors that RE4 would be the next game in the series to get the remake treatment. And while this news on its own has greatly excited fans, it sounds like the game's story won't be identical to the original.
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Reveals First In-Game Commentators

Following Street Fighter 6's big reveal during Thursday's State of Play presentation, a number of additional details have been revealed by Capcom. Interestingly, the game will include a real-time commentary option, which will feature members of the fighting game community. So far, Capcom has confirmed that Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez will provide commentary in English, while Aru will provide commentary in Japanese. Subtitles will be provided in 13 languages, allowing players to choose whichever commentator they prefer (or none at all). The two commentators have a long history with Street Fighter, as well as the fighting game community as a whole. Capcom has also teased that more commentators will be announced.
Collider

'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.
SVG

This Small Detail May Connect The Resident Evil 4 Remake And Village

Announced at PlayStation's June 2 State of Play event, the remake of "Resident Evil 4" has been met with much fanfare due to the game being a more modern take on one of the best "Resident Evil" games. The remake's announcement came well after one of the game's original voice actors accidentally leaked its development, ending months of speculation. Predictably, the official reveal trailer for the "Resident Evil 4" remake has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 2 million views on PlayStation's YouTube channel. And in typical gamer fashion, people have been sweeping the trailer with a fine-tooth comb looking for any surprises the game may have in store.
GamesRadar

Street Fighter 6 fans think Ken's redesign has huge divorced dad energy

Street Fighter 6 fans are having a lot of fun with Ken's redesign, after the character leaked online last week. Capcom just debuted a brand new Street Fighter 6 trailer last week at the PlayStation State of Play presentation. In attendance for the new trailer were the likes of Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke, but shortly after, a full roster of characters leaked online, which you can see in all their redesigned glory just below.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of One of 2022's Biggest Games

A new leak has suggested that one of the biggest games that will release in 2022 may be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. In a general sense, Game Pass has been no stranger to making some big additions to the service over the past year or so. Titles like MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Extraction, Sniper Elite 5, and many, many others have all come to Xbox Game Pass as soon as they were released. And while it stood to reason that this trend would continue well into the future, it seems like Xbox might have just shelled out a hefty amount of money to get one of the biggest titles of the year on the platform right away.
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gets worldwide reveal, PC version returns to Steam after five years

Bottom line: Infinity Ward's sequel to the massively popular MW19 reboot seems to be raising the stakes across the board in its worldwide reveal trailer. Task Force 141 is now front and center, with a new global conflict on the horizon in the single-player campaign that looks to have a good mix of action-packed and immersive stealth missions. Moreover, Activision is launching this game on Steam in addition to Battle.net on PC with a new $70 price tag of across all platforms.
Android Authority

The best PS5 games that utilize Sony’s DualSense

Sony's DualSense controller is a defining feature of the PS5. Here are the games that maximize its potential. Sony’s PlayStation 5 offers tons of improvements over its predecessor, but arguably the crowning jewel is Sony’s vastly improved controller. With the DualSense, games feel better on PS5 than any other system. Aside from having a better build quality and smooth design, the highlight of the PS5’s DualSense controller is the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that adapt to every instance of gameplay.
