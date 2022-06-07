ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cooper Kupp staying positive amid extension talks with Rams

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnTRm_0g2gJ49i00
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

[RELATED: Rams Give Donald Record-Setting Raise]

As detailed by Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic (subscription required), Kupp will continue to attend Rams offseason activities, including next week’s minicamp, in spite of ongoing contract talks. It was reported in March that once a new deal was worked out with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kupp would become the Rams’ top priority. As a result, the soon-to-be 29-year-old could land a re-worked contract in the very near future.

In April, it came out that Kupp was seeking a “fair” contract, meaning he may not reset the receiver market the way Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have this offseason. He is certainly set to benefit from those and other recent deals, though, and could join the $20M-per-year club via an extension. Kupp has two years remaining on his current contract, and is due $29.5M over that span. He is remaining in communication with the front office, as he has throughout the process.

“I try to help where I can” he said. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time… And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone… It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and [we’ll] just be able to find a place [where] we can all feel good.”

The five-year veteran had not just a career-year in 2021, but one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history at the position. His ‘Triple Crown’ campaign (in which he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns) was capped off by a Super Bowl MVP award. Now, it is likely to lead him to a significant raise and an extended stay in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

24th woman files civil lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A week after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, another has done so, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The number of women who have accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault stood at 22 for many months. The 23rd reported victim filed suit after seeing two of Watson’s accusers, Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis, detail their allegations during an episode of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in late May.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to sign WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Athletic
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles announce slew of front office changes

After seeing one of the more offseason significant brain drains in recent memory take place, the Eagles announced how they will move forward without the front office talent they lost. Philadelphia saw four executives become assistant general managers elsewhere — Ian Cunningham (Bears), Brandon Brown (Giants), Catherine Raiche (Browns) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots open to LB Dont’a Hightower returning?

Dont’a Hightower's previous free agency bid (2017) produced a bidding war, but the accomplished linebacker’s second stint on the market has been much quieter. The three-time Super Bowl champion has not been closely connected to a team in the nearly three months since his second Patriots contract expired.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Colts expected to promote Morocco Brown

Morocco Brown has generated considerable outside interest in recent years, most recently with the Eagles interviewing him for an assistant general manager position. But the Colts are expected to keep the veteran executive. Not long after Brown did not move forward in the Eagles’ front office rebuild effort, the Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles G Isaac Seumalo running first-team reps

After missing 21 games in the last two seasons, Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo is healthy and looking to stay that way, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. Not only is Seumalo ready to return to the field, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen seemed to imply that Seumalo was running with the first team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Cooper Kupp, Seahawks

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries on getting a new contract, as he is currently entering the final year of his deal: “Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby.” (Darren Urban) Humphries also said any doubters of QB Kyler Murray are silly: “If you don’t think he’s our future, you’re a plum fool.” (Urban)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Former Cowboys, Bears RB Marion Barber III dies at 38

Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber III was found dead Wednesday in his Frisco apartment, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 38. Frisco police responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment when someone called about a water leak. Upon arriving, the police...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills LB Andre Smith receives six-game PED suspension

The Bills are set to be without one of their top special-teamers to start the season. Andre Smith received a six-game ban for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Acquired via trade from the Panthers just before the 2020 season, Smith re-signed to stay...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers eyeing Brady Christensen at guard

For the first time in over a decade, the Panthers have a young player positioned to be a long-term left tackle. The franchise will enter this season with a 10th primary left tackle option in the past 10 years, but Ikem Ekwonu appears poised to halt that streak. Ekwonu’s arrival,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announces retirement

After missing last season, Stephon Tuitt is walking away from the game. The longtime Steelers defensive end starter announced his retirement Wednesday. A former second-round pick the Steelers once extended, Tuitt will step away after eight years with the team. He is leaving the game despite having just turned 29 last week. The death of Tuitt’s younger brother in a 2021 hit-and-run accident helped influence the veteran defender’s decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy