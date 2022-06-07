Cooper Kupp staying positive amid extension talks with Rams

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As detailed by Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic (subscription required), Kupp will continue to attend Rams offseason activities, including next week’s minicamp, in spite of ongoing contract talks. It was reported in March that once a new deal was worked out with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kupp would become the Rams’ top priority. As a result, the soon-to-be 29-year-old could land a re-worked contract in the very near future.

In April, it came out that Kupp was seeking a “fair” contract, meaning he may not reset the receiver market the way Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have this offseason. He is certainly set to benefit from those and other recent deals, though, and could join the $20M-per-year club via an extension. Kupp has two years remaining on his current contract, and is due $29.5M over that span. He is remaining in communication with the front office, as he has throughout the process.

“I try to help where I can” he said. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time… And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone… It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and [we’ll] just be able to find a place [where] we can all feel good.”

The five-year veteran had not just a career-year in 2021, but one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history at the position. His ‘Triple Crown’ campaign (in which he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns) was capped off by a Super Bowl MVP award. Now, it is likely to lead him to a significant raise and an extended stay in Los Angeles.