ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Best high-end LeapFrog toy

By Mary Hicks, BestReviews Staff
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 1995, a father who desired greater technology-based options to teach his kids to read created LeapFrog. LeapFrog is now one of the most popular toy brands. It is highly esteemed for producing toys that help develop skills through technology and...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

10 Best Toys For Your Dog’s Mental and Physical Wellness

One of the responsibilities of being a good dog parent is making sure your furry companion gets plenty of physical and mental stimulation. Going on hikes and adventures with your pup is important, but we don’t always have the time or energy for those types of activities, plus it’s good to mix things up. That’s where toys come in! Whether it’s a game of fetch, a challenging puzzle, or a refreshing romp on a splash pad, these toys are all Fido-approved.
PET SERVICES
CNET

The Best Dog Toys, According to the Experts: Our Dogs

It's hard to find the perfect toy for the man's best friend. A busy dog is a happy dog and you need the best toys to keep your fur baby busy. Pups need to expend their energy, even with mental stimulation, in order to be happy and healthy -- and stay out of trouble. That's why a dog toy that stimulates your canine is so important. Yes, it's great to spend hours playing with your dogs, but that's not always possible to do each day since work, chores and other responsibilities get in the way.
PETS
Variety

Spotter Hires Damon Berger, Former Mattel, Fullscreen and What’s Trending Exec, as Head of Biz Dev & Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Spotter, a startup that pays YouTube creators cash up front for monetization rights to their video libraries, has hired digital media veteran Damon Berger as executive VP of business development and operations. Berger most recently was chief marketing officer at kids and family entertainment company WildBrain. Prior to that, he served as VP, head of digital engagement for toy giant Mattel, and worked at now-defunct YouTube creator network Fullscreen (then owned by AT&T/WarnerMedia) as VP of global strategic partnerships. In 2010, Berger and Shira Lazar co-founded What’s Trending, a news network hosted by Lazar covering...
BUSINESS
hunker.com

Nikki Vasconez: Pets Are an Important Part of the Home

Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes. "You literally just talk to your pets like you would talk to a human family member," says Nikki Vasconez. "Because they understand what you're saying. And the more that you do this, they're going to realize that you're talking to them, you're making an effort and you're already receiving messages whether you know it or not, it's just trusting what you're getting."
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Leapfrog#Buy Buy Baby#Smartphone#Reading And Writing#Bestreviews
topdogtips.com

Furry Kind Enters the Market With All-Natural Pet Products

With product recalls and canine diseases steadily on the rise, many dog owners are looking to all-natural and organic products to keep their pets safe. Some pet owners, like Rachel Grant, can’t find the products that they’re looking for on the market so they decide to create their own. That’s how Furry Kind health pet products got started.
PET SERVICES
GamesRadar

Stray is catnip for cat lovers

Stray, an upcoming indie from Annapurna Interactive, is a gamified love letter to cats. Stray producer Swann Martin-Raget sells BlueTwelve Studio's upcoming indie game without even trying in a single, pitch-perfect moment during our hands-off preview. After pausing mid-way through the demo, he takes questions from journalists in attendance. "I'm not good at talking and playing, I'm not a streamer," he admits, letting the game's protagonist (an impossibly cute orange tabby) go idle. As he discusses BlueTwelve's growth during the development process, a robot NPC trips over the cat, who is standing in the middle of the street. The robot lets out what I can only imagine is a string of robot-language expletives. "Oops, sorry," Martin-Raget says as the robot angrily walks off-screen.
PETS
pythonawesome.com

The Best Outdoor Elevated Raised Dog Beds | Pet Cot Beds

Our furry friends need the best comfort when sleeping just like us. Your dog needs the best care especially when it comes to the cold chilly nights. And. One of the best ways to give dogs a comfortable sleep is by getting them the best beds. However, not all dog beds are made the best. Raised dog beds are the best and most popular among dog owners. These beds get your dog elevated from the cold floor giving them a comfortable and warm night. The best raised dog beds will ensure your furry friend gets a warm and cozy night.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy