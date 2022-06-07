Best high-end LeapFrog toy

Stray, an upcoming indie from Annapurna Interactive, is a gamified love letter to cats. Stray producer Swann Martin-Raget sells BlueTwelve Studio's upcoming indie game without even trying in a single, pitch-perfect moment during our hands-off preview. After pausing mid-way through the demo, he takes questions from journalists in attendance. "I'm not good at talking and playing, I'm not a streamer," he admits, letting the game's protagonist (an impossibly cute orange tabby) go idle. As he discusses BlueTwelve's growth during the development process, a robot NPC trips over the cat, who is standing in the middle of the street. The robot lets out what I can only imagine is a string of robot-language expletives. "Oops, sorry," Martin-Raget says as the robot angrily walks off-screen.
