Venezuelan American Endowment for the Arts Files Lawsuit Against RXR over Black Box Theater

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Cranberry Lake Preserve 1609 Old Orchard St, West Harrison, NY 10604 NO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION- Cranberry Lake Preserve is a 190-acre park operated by the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. Beginners, old timers, new hikers, regular hikers, enjoy a good workout at a very moderate pace. About 2 hours (approximately 3 to 4 miles) of hiking up and down woods trails including the rock quarry used to build the Kensico Dam at the turn of the 20th century. Hiking poles highly recommended. Lots of rustic scenery. Portable restrooms on the premises. A joint hike with a local group. Meet 10 a.m. by the log building and parking area about a quarter mile inside the park after entering. Hike leader: Steve Galla 914-953-2222. Texting preferred except day of hike. Then call. Weather outlook is excellent (scheduled between two rain days).

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO