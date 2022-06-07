ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania candidate's undisclosed heart condition alarms some Democrats

 2 days ago

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's revelation about an undisclosed heart condition and recovery from a recent stroke that has made him absent from the campaign trail has many Democrats worried. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
WTAJ

Biden responds to Fetterman’s PA Senate primary win

WTAJ — President Joe Biden released a statement in support of John Fetterman after winning the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in the Pa. Primary Election. Biden said the following: As Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman understands that working class families in Pennsylvania and across the country have been dealt out for far too long. […]
The Intercept

Summer Lee Faces AIPAC Spending Onslaught in Final Days of Pennsylvania Primary

At the end of March, EMILY’s List, the Democratic organization that backs women candidates who support abortion rights, commissioned a poll to test the state of the U.S. House race in Pennsylvania’s 12th District. What they found heartened them: The group’s pick, state Rep. Summer Lee, enjoyed a commanding 25-point lead over her closest competitor, attorney Steve Irwin, drawing 38 to his 13 percent. When voters were presented with more information about the candidates, Lee drew 49 percent of respondents’ support to Irwin’s 21, and a third contender, University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson, got 15. The poll, conducted by GQR, also found Lee holding a comfortable +29 approval rating among likely primary voters.
NBC News

Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

After Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman was sidelined from the campaign trail last month after experiencing a stroke, many voters are concerned about his health ahead of the November election. NBC News' Dasha Burns spoke with Fetterman's wife Gisele about whether the lieutenant governor will be healthy enough to run against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz of "The Dr. Oz Show" in November.June 8, 2022.
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

