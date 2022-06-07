ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
dailyphew.com

Dying Lion Had No Hope Of Survival – But Then She Found Love

Kahn and Sheila belonged to the same owner who used to rent them for photo ops and parties like many of his other lion cubs. Luckily, the two lions were rescued by Texas’ In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Education Center, but months apart. 6-year-old Kahn was malnourished and the...
The Independent

Elephants in mourning seen kicking and dragging dead herd members

Elephants in mourning have been observed nudging, kicking and dragging their dead herd members.A group of researchers conducted a study into how the Asian elephant responds to death using crowdsourced videos on YouTube.The most common reactions included sniffing and touching – some elephants would rest their trunks on the face of a carcass, others used their legs to shake one.Elephants would often make noise in response to a death and groups would sometimes gather around a carcass trumpeting or roaring in cacophony.Other behaviour was seen more rarely. On three occasions, mothers repeatedly kicked their dead or dying calves.Female elephants...
One Green Planet

A Look at Unusual Tree Climbing Lions

If you visit a select few national parks around the world, you’ll see lions doing something you probably didn’t know they could do: climb trees. In parks like Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda or Lake Manyara National Park in Tanzania, you’ll see prides of lions spending a large portion of their days above ground on tree branches. You won’t see lions up in the branches in most other places, so why are some hanging around in trees over there?
Phys.org

Exotic tree plantations can disturb local wildlife

Initiatives using non-native tree species can impact tropical insects in neighboring forests, according to an international study. Scientists at the University of Bristol and Federal University of Western Pará, in Brazil have found that Eucalyptus plantation edge effects radiates up to 800 meters into the interior of nearby Amazonian forests, when applied to ecologically important dung beetles.
Futurity

Evolutionary split of brown bears and polar bears is complex

A new study is providing an enhanced look at the intertwined evolutionary histories of polar bears and brown bears. Becoming separate species did not completely stop these animals from mating with each other. Scientists have known this for some time, but the new research draws on an expanded dataset—including DNA from an ancient polar bear tooth—to tease out more detail.
studyfinds.org

Earth may be home to 9,000 more species of trees than believed

BOLOGNA, Italy — Earth could be home to 9,000 more species of tree than previously believed, according to scientists. A third of these trees are rare species with a population that is limited in terms of numbers and the size of area they cover, a research team from around the world reports.
The Guardian

Our entire civilisation depends on animals. It’s time we recognised their true value

Asked to consider the value of animals, many people’s first thought would be about money. During the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, the price of dogs became a popular talking point. Others might think of the less tangible, but also very real, value they place on their relationships with companion animals, especially pets such as cats and dogs. Fewer would immediately consider the ways in which our entire civilisation rests on animals. The fact is, though, that our society and economy are embedded in a natural system that is maintained by the activities of animals, and without them, we would not be here.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Incas used hallucinogenics on children during their sacrificial rites

Hallucinogenic plants and psychotropic stimulants were central to beliefs, rituals and divinatory practices in the ancient Andes. And the Inca Empire, one of the largest in pre-Columbian America, was no exception. According to a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, Inca children chosen to undergo the Capacocha,...
LiveScience

Is this the oldest tree in the world?

The world's oldest tree may have been standing for centuries when the first boulders were erected at Stonehenge, new research suggests. The ancient giant, an alerce (Fitzroya cupressoides) known as the "Gran Abuelo" (or great grandfather in Spanish) that towers over a ravine in the Chilean Andes, may be roughly 5,400 years old, a new computer model suggests. If that date can be confirmed, it would make the Gran Abuelo nearly 600 years older than the current official record holder (opens in new tab) for world's oldest tree, a Great Basin bristlecone pine (Pinus longaeva) in California known as "Methuselah."
