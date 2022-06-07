ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Entertainment History: Prince was born

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

On June 7, 1954, Bill Haley and his Comets recorded the single “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” Big Joe Turner’s version was just about to hit number one on the R&B chart. In 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson, who became the musician Prince, was born in Minneapolis. In...

