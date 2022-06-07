ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Victory Church hosts free luncheon for first responders

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSIF1_0g2gFW7300

TULSA, Okla. — Monday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Victory Church hosted a luncheon for first responders.

Responders were treated to sandwiches, chips, drinks and cookies free of charge.

Pastor Sharon Daugherty, the cofounder at Victory Church, said after last week’s shooting she wanted to reach out and show how grateful she was.

“We are grateful for our police, our firefighters, all the different first responders that we have, EMSA, all of them because they do such a critical crucial part in our city that’s needed so we just wanted to show our gratitude...” she said.

Pastor Daugherty also said that the church had people to keep the responders company while they ate their meals and to show them support.

