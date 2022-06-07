ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP Top News at 5:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

UK’s Johnson scrambles to regain authority after rebellion

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting his Cabinet and trying to patch up his tattered authority on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him a severely weakened leader. Johnson vowed to “get on with the job” and focus on “what matters to the British people” — defined as the economy, health care and crime — after Conservative Party lawmakers voted by 211 to 148 to support him as leader. Johnson needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservative lawmakers in Monday’s secret ballot to stay in power. He got more than that — but although he described the win as “convincing,” the rebellion was larger than some of his supporters had predicted.

AP Exclusive: Russia begins returning bodies from steel mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks have been returned to Ukraine by the Russian occupiers of the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol, where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. The dead taken from the ruins of the bombed-out mill were transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains, according to both a military leader and a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment. The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.

GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California are facing primary challengers on Tuesday in races that will help determine control of Congress. No incumbents appear at risk of losing their primary, but the districts will be among the country’s marquee races in November. Two of the House members are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump: One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S.

EXPLAINER: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack

More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding, and federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists. It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department, whose leader, Attorney General Merrick Garland, has vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level.” As the U.S. House committee investigating the attack prepares to hold a series of public hearings to detail its findings, here’s a look at where the criminal cases stand: ____ WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED?

Jan. 6 insurrection: A viewer’s guide to 1st public hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

US, S. Korea fly 20 fighter jets amid N. Korea tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea’s western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the air demonstration involved 16 South Korean planes — including F-35A stealth fighters — and four U.S. F-16 fighter jets and was aimed at demonstrating their ability to swiftly respond to North Korean provocations. The flight came a day after the allies fired eight surface-to-surface missiles into South Korea’s eastern waters to match a weekend missile display by North Korea, which fired the same number of weapons from multiple locations Sunday in what was likely its biggest single-day testing event.

VP Harris looks to show her clout at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will have an opportunity to connect with leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean as she welcomes them to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas. But whether she can demonstrate her clout at the hemisphere’s premier gathering — being held on U.S. soil for the first time since 1994 — remains an open question. Since Joe Biden’s days crisscrossing Latin America as vice president, the region’s leaders have come to expect direct access to powerful interlocutors inside the White House. However, other than Harris taking on the thankless task of addressing the root causes of migration, for which progress has been slow, the region has seen little of her — a symptom, experts say, of larger U.S.

EXPLAINER: Is Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter falling apart?

Elon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may really be starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data a few months ago. DID ELON MUSK BUY TWITTER? Not yet. In April, Musk signed an agreement with Twitter to buy the company for $44 billion and take it private.

Vatican’s Pius XII archives begin to shed light on WWII pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has long defended its World War II-era pope, Pius XII, against criticism that he remained silent as the Holocaust unfolded, insisting that he worked quietly behind the scenes to save lives. A new book, citing recently opened Vatican archives, suggests the lives the Vatican worked hardest to save were Jews who had converted to Catholicism or were children of Catholic-Jewish “mixed marriages.” Documents attesting to frantic searches for baptismal certificates, lists of names of converts handed over by the Vatican to the German ambassador and heartfelt pleas from Catholics for the pope to find relatives of Jewish descent are contained in David Kertzer’s “The Pope at War,” being published Tuesday in the United States.

Spain’s Rocío pilgrimage party returns after COVID hiatus

El ROCÍO, Spain (AP) — After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, tens of thousands of pilgrims — many of them outfitted in tiered flamenco dresses, crisp riding suits and wide-brimmed Cordoba hats — descended on the tiny Spanish village of El Rocío to take part in riotously colorful and ancient festival, la Romería del Rocío, or the Rocío virgin pilgrimage. For several days, droves of people — entire families or groups of friends — wind their way across different country paths and roads, many of them on foot while others go by horse or in elaborately decorated horse-drawn wagons or caravans, kicking up clouds of dust in the sun-baked countryside of southern Andalucía as they go.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 5:02 a.m. GMT

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he’s open to Russian oil. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the island nation hunts desperately for fuel amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the newly appointed prime minister said. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow. Western nations largely have cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Merrick Garland
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Economy#Impeachment#Ukraine#Ap Top News#British#Cabinet#Conservative Party#Ukrainian#Azovstal#Russian#Mariupol#The Azov Regiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Vatican City
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Russia
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy