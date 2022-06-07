F-16 tail hook slows plane during ‘hard landing’ in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — An Air Force F-16 fighter plane made a “hard landing” at Honolulu’s airport after its front landing gear failed.

The pilot used the jet’s tail hook to slow down during the afternoon landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

The jet did not appear to suffer serious damage and there have been no reports of injuries.

The runway wasn’t damaged but it remains closed until the military removes the plane, state Department of Transportation spokesman Jai Cunningham said.

A Hawaii National Guard spokesman said the F-16 was an active-duty aircraft assigned to the Air Force’s 15th Wing. Cunningham said that the only details his department had on the F-16 was that it was a visiting aircraft from a unit outside of Hawaii.