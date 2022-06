The Aurora Pride Parade on Sunday may be in jeopardy because Aurora police said officers have not stepped up to pick up overtime shifts to provide security at the event. The news comes in the wake of a controversy after the Aurora Pride Parade Committee’s decision to ban uniformed officers from marching in the event. As a result, Mayor Richard Irvin announced he would not participate in the parade and the city pulled its entry in the float lineup.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO