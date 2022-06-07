ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wacha throws shutout, Red Sox win 1-0 as Angels' skid at 12

By DOUG PADILLA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6D4z_0g2gEJv300
Red Sox Angels Baseball Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — When the last out of his first shutout in five years was secured, Michael Wacha pumped his fist and sought out catcher Christian Vázquez for a congratulatory embrace.

Wacha pitched a three-hitter and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 1-0 on Monday night to hand the Angels their 12th straight defeat.

“Wins like this, yeah, Michael was the star, he was amazing for us,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “But this was a total team effort. A 1-0 game, nine innings, nowadays you don’t see that. I’m just glad that I’m part of it.”

Vázquez hit an RBI single in the second as the Red Sox won their fifth in a row.

The Angels matched their longest slide in a single season, last done to end the 1988 schedule.

Los Angeles star Mike Trout had a first-inning single off Wacha to end an 0-for-26 drought, the longest hitless run of his career.

Wacha, who hadn’t worked into the eighth inning since 2018, threw 105 pitches for his second career complete game in 190 starts and first since a three-hit shutout for St. Louis at the New York Mets on July 18, 2017.

It was the first complete-game shutout by a Boston pitcher in three years. The veteran right-hander outdueled Noah Syndergaard, who went six strong innings for Los Angeles, and lowered his ERA to 1.99 in his first season with the Red Sox.

“You’ve got to have confidence in this game to get it done,” Wacha said. “I feel like with what my pitches are doing right now, and how it’s playing against certain hitters, I felt like if we can get early outs and get the strikeout whenever we need it, things like this can happen.”

The gem came in Wacha’s fourth start since returning from a stint on the injured list because of soreness in his left side.

“My last start, things were coming out how I was used to it and just continue to build off those previous starts after coming off the IL,” Wacha said. “That is what I was more satisfied with. Now continue to build off this one and take some stuff from here and work on it.”

Trout snapped his slump his first time up, but the Los Angeles offense mustered little else in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

“He’s arguably one of the best players, top three, and maybe the best by the end of time,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said about Trout. “And today he was taking (batting practice) at 12:30 against guys we had to bring in to throw to him. That tells you about the motivation.”

Wacha (4-1) issued one walk and had six strikeouts in his second scoreless outing against the Angels this season. The former Cardinals standout went 5 2/3 shutout innings against Los Angeles at home on May 3.

Syndergaard (4-4) gave up five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The former New York Mets star also matched up against Wacha on May 3, giving up three runs on eight hits over seven innings while taking the loss.

The Angels appeared to be in business in the first inning, getting consecutive one-out singles from Shohei Ohtani and Trout. But then Ohtani was doubled off second base to end the threat after Jared Walsh lined out to first baseman Franchy Cordero.

“I obviously think we’re playing hard. We're not winning games right now,” Maddon said. “But I’m not going to denigrate the effort by the guys."

The Red Sox used Alex Verdugo’s speed to score in the second. Verdugo singled leading off the inning and was attempting to steal second with two outs when Vázquez singled toward the gap in left-center. Trout cut off the ball but Verdugo scored anyway ahead of the throw home.

Wacha threw a pair of 96 mph fastballs while striking out Ohtani in the sixth inning and a 94 mph fastball while striking out Jo Adell to end the eighth.

“Anytime (Ohtani) steps in the box, you’re on full awareness out there on the mound and you have to make really, really quality pitches to him,” Wacha said.

He completed the outing by getting Ohtani on a grounder to second base before greeting Vázquez near the first-base line.

“That was fun. It was awesome tonight,” Vázquez said. “A complete-game shutout is very special for everybody. That helps the team and the bullpen guys a lot more. We started the right way this series.”

HIDDEN FIGURES

Wacha tossed just the 10th complete game in the majors this season, fifth that was a shutout. Boston has three complete games, most for the Red Sox since throwing five in 2017. Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta pitched one apiece this season.

It was Boston’s first complete-game shutout since Chris Sale’s three-hitter at Kansas City on June 5, 2019. Wacha’s 105 pitches were his most since throwing 113 for the Cardinals against Colorado on Aug 25, 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Sale remains on schedule to throw a bullpen Tuesday in Florida before facing hitters in batting practice Friday. … LHP James Paxton played catch after throwing from 120 feet over the weekend and is in line to throw off a mound by next week, according to Cora.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist), eligible to come off the injured list, fielded grounders before batting practice but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA), who had a career-best nine strikeouts against the Angels on May 4, will start Tuesday in Anaheim.

Angels: Had not yet announced a starter for Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels never had much confidence in Joe Maddon entering season

2022 was a make-or-break year for Joe Maddon as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s recent 12-game losing streak turned into a breaking point. The Angels on Tuesday fired Maddon amid their losing streak in hopes that a new voice will help turn things around. They never really had much confidence in him this year anyway.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Michael Wacha's 3-hit shutout lifts Red Sox over Angels

Michael Wacha threw a three-hit shutout to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. The 10-year veteran recorded just his second career complete game. His previous one, also a three-hit shutout, came against the New York Mets when pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals on July 18, 2017.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Mike Trout
FOX Sports

New York Yankees get even better with Matt Carpenter's rejuvenation

Much to the dismay of 29 other fan bases, the 2022 New York Yankees are a ridiculously good baseball team. Aaron Judge is the AL MVP favorite and might hit 60 home runs. Anthony Rizzo is delivering clutch hits almost daily. The starting pitching has been completely dominant, and Clay Holmes has emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical. The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Christian#Rbi#The Red Sox#The New York Mets
Yardbarker

Duffey's latest meltdown helps Yankees take opener vs. Twins

Tyler Duffey's struggles continued on Tuesday night as a three-run homer by Anthony Rizzo helped the New York Yankees earn a 10-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. Duffey's latest meltdown came in the seventh inning as the Twins trailed 5-4. After battling their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Explains Who The Angels Whiffed On At Manager

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

After Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi both deserved a longer leash from the clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mets gets mixed bag of news on Pete Alonso, Starling Marte injured

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets myriad of injuries continued. First, they lost MVP candidate Pete Alonso in the second inning after he was hit on the hand by a fastball from Padres starter Yu Darvish. The former National League rookie of the year went diving to the ground in pain. He was checked out by trainers and immediately taken from the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy