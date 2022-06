It's been six years since the New Bedford Mission 22 chapter kicked off here on the SouthCoast to spread awareness of veteran suicide. Leading the charge is Jared Lucas, who served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2008 and again from 2010 to 2011. The mental wellness of others has always been his objective, having experienced firsthand what it's like to live everyday life with the stresses of post-traumatic stress disorder.

