Top Asian News 9:41 a.m. GMT

Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Tuesday that the United Nations has arranged a worldwide public appeal to help the island nation’s food, agriculture and heath sectors amid serious shortages caused by its worst economic crises in recent memory. In his speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the U.N. plans to provide $48 million in assistance over a four-month period. Wickremesinghe said that for the next three weeks it will be tough to obtain some essentials and urged people to be united and patient, to use the scarce supplies as carefully as possible and to avoid nonessential travel.

US, S. Korea fly 20 fighter jets amid N. Korea tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea’s western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the air demonstration involved 16 South Korean planes — including F-35A stealth fighters — and four U.S. F-16 fighter jets and was aimed at demonstrating their ability to swiftly respond to North Korean provocations. The flight came a day after the allies fired eight surface-to-surface missiles into South Korea’s eastern waters to match a weekend missile display by North Korea, which fired the same number of weapons from multiple locations Sunday in what was likely its biggest single-day testing event.

Singapore prime minister promotes likely successor to deputy

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promoted his finance minister to his deputy as part of a succession plan, but the timing of the handover is unclear. His office said Tuesday that Lawrence Wong, 49, would become deputy prime minister on June 13 as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. Wong, who will retain his finance portfolio, will be acting prime minister in Lee’s absence, it said. “The next generation leadership is taking shape. I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future,” Lee said on Facebook.

Thailand urged to let UN evaluate refugee status of Rohingya

BANGKOK (AP) — A group of ethnic Rohingya left on a Thai island after a dangerous boat journey from Bangladesh should be given help and the opportunity to determine if they are refugees, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. The mostly Muslim Rohingya have long been persecuted in Myanmar. More than 700,000 fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a military counterinsurgency campaign that the U.S. and others have called genocide. Since then, Rohingya have attempted to leave both Myanmar and Bangladesh on perilous sea journeys to Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country relatively lenient to arriving migrants. The voyages are often arranged by human trafficking gangs who charge large sums for passage on rickety old boats.

New Zealand PM to visit Australian counterpart in Sydney

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has held face-to-face meetings with the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia during his hectic two weeks in office, but he will receive a world leader for the first time when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Sydney on Thursday. Ardern described the bilateral relationship between the near-neighbor countries, which were once the same British colony, as “like family.” “It’s fitting that as New Zealand’s prime minister, I will be the first foreign head of government to meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Australia since he took office,” Ardern said in a statement Tuesday.

Australian leader visits Indonesia’s Makassar to deepen ties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday visited an eastern Indonesia area with close ties to Indigenous Australians as he continued a trip aiming to strengthen his country’s economic ties with its closest major neighbor. Albanese said visiting Makassar, the capital city of South Sulawesi province, was an important symbol of Australia recognizing it needed to reach out in Indonesia — a vast archipelago of 270 million people with cultural, ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity. “Australia understands that Indonesia is much, much more than Jakarta and Bali,” Albanese said in a media briefing at the Australian Embassy after meeting with his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo on Monday.

Indonesian army officer gets life sentence for double murder

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A middle-rank Indonesian army officer is being stripped of his military title after he was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for murder, joint deprivation of the independence of others and removing the bodies with the intention of concealment in a case that drew public outcry. Priyanto held the title colonel before his sentencing and dismissal from military service. Two of Priyanto’s subordinates were with him when their car crashed into two teenagers on a motorcycle in December. Handi Saputra, 17, was riding the motorcycle with his girlfriend Salsabila, 14, in West Java province. During the trial in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, Priyanto admitted he had the idea of disposing of the two bodies because he thought the teens had died and weren’t moving or breathing.

AP PHOTOS: India’s Assam state celebrates harvest festival

GAMERIMURA, India (AP) — People in India’s northeastern state of Assam began celebrations Saturday for a spring festival, meant to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health. Locals in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colorful celebrations, an ancient tradition known as Baikho festival that is predominantly observed by the Rabha tribes every year in June, although people from other communities have joined in the celebrations in recent years. The festival is celebrated across the state annually. During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, spark ample rains and bring good will to the community.

Toru Takahashi, respected AP Asia photo editor, dies at 62

TOKYO (AP) — Toru Takahashi, a Tokyo-based photo editor and photographer for The Associated Press who spent his long career meticulously capturing images and sharing his wealth of knowledge with colleagues, has died. He was 62. Takahashi, who was being treated for lung cancer, died Friday, just days after returning home from the hospital, according to his wife, Mieko Takahashi. Originally from Kumamoto in southern Japan, he joined AP in Tokyo as an editorial assistant, running errands for photographers and reporters. He learned both English and photography from senior staff members, eventually receiving a job editing and taking photos. Takahashi was known for his wry sense of humor and his relentless attention to detail, while on assignment and while preparing colleagues’ photos for publication.

UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

ROME (AP) — Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring. The glum assessment came in a report by two Rome-based food agencies: the World Food Program (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). WFP Executive Director David Beasley said besides hurting “the poorest of the poor” the global food crises threaten to overwhelm millions of families who are just getting by. “Conditions now are much worse than during the Arab Spring in 2011 and 2007-2008 food price crisis, when 48 countries were rocked by political unrest, riots and protests,” Beasley said in a statement.