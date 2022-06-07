Oklahoma State Falls To Texas 6-5, Sets Up Red River Rivalry For National Title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game as Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to stun Oklahoma State 6-5 and advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first. The Longhorns blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO