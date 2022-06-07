ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma State Falls To Texas 6-5, Sets Up Red River Rivalry For National Title

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma State Cowgirls fell to the Texas Longhorns twice on Monday night, eliminating them from the Women’s College World Series. The Cowgirls lost...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sooners Beat Horns, Advance to WCWS Semis

When Texas stunned unbeaten Oklahoma with a 4-2 upset on April 16 in Austin to snap the greatest start to a season in Division I softball history at 38-0, the Longhorns celebrated as though they had just won this year’s Women’s College World Series. The teams finally met...
AUSTIN, TX
kion546.com

Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game as Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to stun Oklahoma State 6-5 and advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first. The Longhorns blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night’s doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

All-Big 12 WCWS Championship for First Time in History

For the first time in Women’s College World Series history, both teams in the championship series will be from the Big 12 conference. The Oklahoma Sooners needed two games to do so, but they eliminated the final non-Big 12 team left in national title contention for 2022 with a 15-0 win over No. 5 UCLA on Monday afternoon. Now the Sooners, favorites to win the title from day one of the 2022 season, await one of their bitter rivals from the Big 12.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Sooner Baseball Wins Gainesville Regional, Headed To Supers

The Oklahoma Sooner baseball team is moving on after a 5-4 win against Florida Monday night. The Sooners will have a couple days off before heading to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Virginia Tech Super Regional. If the Sooners take down the Hokies, they will play in the CWS in Omaha.
BLACKSBURG, VA
roundtherocktx.com

2022 UIL State Baseball Championship

The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2022 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 8-11. Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of winning is going on in Austin as the Longhorns have their softball team in the Women's College World Series and the baseball team has moved on to the Super Regionals in their quest for the Omaha crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Cowgirls#The Horns#The Oklahoma Sooners#Hall Of Fame Stadium
News On 6

Wayward Cow On I-40 Wrangled By Heroic Cowboys

Traffic at I-40 and Penn wasn’t moving very fast Monday morning, that’s because there was a cow on the loose that wasn’t concerned at all about rush hour traffic. “They had a couple of cows, a couple of yearlings bust out of a trailer I guess,” said Blake Igert, who called on to catch the wayward cow.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KVUE

Downs Field grandstands set to celebrate restoration with ribbon cutting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video depicts a separate celebration ceremony from 2017 in which Downs Field received a historical marker plaque. Downs Field, the historic century-old home of Black sports teams, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the restoration of its grandstand. The grandstand...
AUSTIN, TX
News On 6

Severe Storms Drop Heavy Rain, Hail Across Oklahoma

Severe storms dropped hail across parts of west-central Oklahoma Wednesday morning and even spawned a Tornado Warning for Grady County at one point. Flash flooding was a concern in the Norman area by 9 a.m. If you have weather photos you can share with us safely, send them to pics@news9.net.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Community Impact Austin

Hawaiian snow cone stand LocoSnoCo now open in Cedar Park

Hawaiian shaved ice snow cone stand LocoSnoCo is now open in Cedar Park after several delays due to the pandemic. The snow cone stand first opened May 12. LocoSnoCo has over 30 classic flavors, including Tiger’s Blood, bubble gum, pina colada and more. Owner Talbot Hansum said LocoSnoCo even has a traditional Hawaiian flavor called Li hing mui. There are also sugar-free and dye-free options available.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austonia

Rekindling the Austin flame: Why burnt-out Austinites choose to stay even with the mounting woes of 'New Austin'

When Mark Coffey moved to Austin in 1986, it was the land of Stevie Ray Vaughan shows, MTV and new opportunities. Now, it may be the land of limited housing, property tax hikes and California license plates—but many are still choosing to stay for remnants of that old-school charm.Austinites love to lament the loss of “Old Austin”—they’ve been saying it since 1884. And with one-bedroom rents up 112%, home appraisal rates up 56% and the cost of living on a seemingly endless upward trend, it's hard not to see Austin's past through rose-tinted lenses.But even in money-stretching times like these,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy