Boston-L.A. Angels Runs

LINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn’t change the Los Angeles Angels’ fortunes Tuesday night. The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.
The Los Angeles Angels placed infielder Luis Rengifo on the paternity list. Rengifo will miss 1-3 days for the birth of his child. Jack Mayfield is replacing Rengifo on second base and batting seventh in Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Kurt Suzuki is starting at catcher over Stassi and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Eovaldi has the fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) and the fifth-best...
For the second time in three games, the Red Sox squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Angels in Anaheim on Wednesday night. They did not get a complete game from their starting pitcher this time around, but they still held on to win their seventh straight game and improve to 30-27 on the season.
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Plawecki will take over at catcher after Christian Vazquez was shifted to first base, Bobby Dalbec was moved to third, and Rafael Devers was rested. In a matchup against Reid Detmers, Plawecki's FanDuel...
