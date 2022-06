The 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships kicked off at Hayward Field on Wednesday and featured no shortage of Oregon stars on the opening day. Ducks’ superstar Micah Williams, who owns the second-fastest 100-meter dash time in the world this season, cruised to victory in his preliminary heat on Wednesday and recorded the fastest time of the day to punch his ticket to Friday’s final.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO