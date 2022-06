Admittedly, I went to the New Kids on the Block Concert last night because my mom really wanted to go, but that ended up being one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to in my life! Not only did New Kids on the Block, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Rick Astley absolutely tear up that Ford Idaho Center stage... but there was an immense amount of nostalgia and gratitude that was definitely felt by everyone in the arena.

