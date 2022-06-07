ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

VP Harris hosts forum in LA on reproductive health care, hate crimes

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMRSV_0g2g9kh800
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas in 2019 when she was a U.S. senator. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a roundtable discussion with faith leaders on reproductive health care at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor headquarters Monday, saying there is a “clear and imminent” threat to women’s rights.

“It is simply about agreeing that a woman should be able to make a decision with her faith leader, with her family,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “And the government should not be making that decision.”

She also referenced the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling which, if finalized, would overturn the federal abortion protections offered under Roe v. Wade, and also discussed a Louisiana bill that would ban most abortions and criminalize doctors who perform them if the Supreme Court decision is finalized.

“So the threat to all of these principles and priorities is very clear and imminent,” Harris said.

The meeting included religious leaders including the Rev. Edgar Boyd, pastor of First AME Church in Los Angeles; Rabbi Dara Frimmer of Temple Isaiah in Los Angeles; Sikh civil rights advocate and attorney Nitasha Kaur Sawhney; the Rev. Amos Brown, pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco; and Pastor Demetries Edwards of the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, and Mayor Eric Garcetti were also among those present.

The meeting was billed by the White House as a discussion on protecting reproductive rights and “addressing the epidemic of hate that is gripping our nation.”

“I know that no matter the differences among us in society, there’s so much more in common than what separates us,” Harris said. “And I think most people, regardless of who they are would agree, we need faith in each other, in our nation, and in our future.”

Referencing a spate of gun violence nationally, Harris said “hate manifests itself in violent acts, most of which are committed with the use of guns.”

Following the meeting, Harris took a tour of the Summit of the Americas Civil Society Forum Initiatives Fair at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. She particularly stopped at three booths focused on women’s empowerment, democratic governance and women in government.

The events were Harris’ first public events since arriving Friday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2.

On Monday night, Harris hosted a private dinner at El Cholo in Santa Monica for business executives and those involved in the Vice President’s Call to Action for northern Central America, her effort to bring together the private sector and social enterprises to invest in and support the long-term development of the region.

Updated June 6, 2022, 10:44 p.m.

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

Biden heads to LA while Harris arrives in Monrovia

Updates include Kamala Harris’ visit to the Dream Big Children’s Center. President Joe Biden arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday as the Summit of the Americas began its formal program of discussions among leaders from Western Hemisphere nations addressing issues ranging from immigration to climate change to COVID. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Oakland, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks to implement emblem program for licensed cannabis stores

In an effort to protect cannabis consumers from untested and unregulated product at unlicensed businesses, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion Tuesday aimed at implementing a county program that issues emblem placards to licensed cannabis businesses. Under the County of Los Angeles’ Emblem Program for Authorized Cannabis Stores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Jimmy Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Los Angeles#Reproductive Health#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#First Ame Church#Sikh#Third Baptist Church#The White House
HeySoCal

Heatwave Hitting SoCal

Southern California is feeling the first heatwave of the year, and it’s gonna going to get hotter, particularly in inland areas. For Los Angeles, the 10-day forecast for Los Angeles is an increase, but nothing unbearable. However, parts of the Inland Empire are going to be another story entirely:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
HeySoCal

Hundreds of vote centers open for Tuesday’s primary

An additional 522 vote centers are open throughout Los Angeles County on the second weekend of early voting for Tuesday’s primary, officials said Saturday. A total of 642 vote centers are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot, County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy