Paducah, KY

Tyler Smithpeters named head coach at John A. Logan

By Blake Sandlin
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. - After 10 successful seasons, former men's basketball head coach Kyle Smithpeters...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

