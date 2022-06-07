Tyler Smithpeters named head coach at John A. Logan

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a growing national fad streaked through Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The craze was simply called "streaking." In March of 1974, Southeast Missouri State University students jumped out of their clothes and onto the bandwagon as streaking debuted on the campus. The Towers dormitory complex was the most popular center of Cape's naked runners and on one warm Wednesday night in March of 1974, 75 guys and two girls gathered for the largest Cape Girardeau streak. Someone gave the signal and the students shed their clothing and set out on a breezy jog through dorms, over terraces, and across the campus. Hundreds of students and townspeople stopped to watch, many cheering, encouraging the group of streakers.

