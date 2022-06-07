IA: AMES SHOOTER DIDN'T HAVE NO CONTACT ORDER

A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year old Tarence Young has been charged with first degree Robbery, third degree Burglary, and Domestic Assault. He is accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend in her car in the 100 block of Edwards Street on March 8th. He allegedly opened the door and took the woman’s phone before punching her in the head. He then took a bottle of tequila and struck the woman in the head with it. The ex-girlfriend says Young then went to her home and stole her tv. Young’s bond has been set at $34,000.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO