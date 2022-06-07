ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IA: AMES SHOOTER DIDN'T HAVE NO CONTACT ORDER

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa church shooting; Ames shooter...

KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ames Church Shooter Had Been Relieved Of National Guard Duty

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.
AMES, IA
KWQC

Man who left homemade bombs in Ankeny neighborhood sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A man accused of building a homemade bomb that was discovered by an 8-year old girl has been sentenced on federal charges. Chad Allen Williams, 47, of Johnston, Iowa was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison for making a destructive device and being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Williams pleaded guilty to the charges in January.
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer facing charges in Sunday accident

The website for Iowa Courts Online reports charges were filed this morning against a Fort Dodge police officer after a hit-and-run crash. Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Presswood is facing charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, an open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident. This is in reference to the accident at Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue south of Duncombe early Sunday evening.
FORT DODGE, IA
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer on leave for possible involvement in accident

A police officer may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident near Duncombe Sunday night. It was determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce Presswood with the Fort Dodge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday. Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m. Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Allegedly Attacks Ex

A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 31 year old Tarence Young has been charged with first degree Robbery, third degree Burglary, and Domestic Assault. He is accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend in her car in the 100 block of Edwards Street on March 8th. He allegedly opened the door and took the woman’s phone before punching her in the head. He then took a bottle of tequila and struck the woman in the head with it. The ex-girlfriend says Young then went to her home and stole her tv. Young’s bond has been set at $34,000.
WATERLOO, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Found with Firearm in Downtown Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
KNOXVILLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Receives Light Sentence in Exchange for Cooperation in Drug Ring Investigation in Greene County

A Perry man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail after agreeing to help with a drug ring investigation in Greene County. According to court documents, 46-year-old James Moreland pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his first offense for possession of methamphetamine. Moreland had all but two days of a one year jail sentence suspended and had a Class B Felony for ongoing criminal conduct dismissed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Charles City woman pleads guilty to two assaults

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading guilty to two violent incidents in Floyd County. Tanara Faith Harris, 25 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and willful injury causing bodily injury. Her next hearing is set for July 5. Harris was accused of...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny approves plan to annex part of Polk County

ANKENY, Iowa — On Monday night, the city council voted to annex more land into the city limits. If the state approves it, the northeast corner of the city will expand. A section of land west of I-35 along Northeast 126th Avenue that is 584 acres will be annexed.
ANKENY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA

