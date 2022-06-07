Letter: Lawmakers must say no to Convention of States

I see letter after letter from the same individuals bashing the right, Trump, the Constitution, the U.S. Republic and liberty-loving individuals.

The calls for emotionally driven but useless gun control measures, the rants about Trump and supporters being hate-filled violence mongers and the outright calls for communism and socialism are laughable at best and horribly sad at worst.

I hear demands of more government to solve the problems of too much government. The calls for global organizations to intervene in the affairs of U.S. citizens in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. The fact-less rants about the 2020 elections being the most free and fair elections in history, and I shake my head at the hollow voter suppression accusations as voter turnout consistently sets record levels.

Let’s not forget those playing race/victim card to attack opponents in every issue and the apoplectic screeching about the over-hyped climate crisis.

The common theme of all these angry and emotional diatribes is the writers always want someone to do something to someone else. In other words, I don’t like what my neighbor “X” is doing so I’m going to demand that “Y” pass a law to compel “Z” to take something from “X.”

The U.S. Constitution is structured to prevent the inherent drive to lord over others. The Constitution is structured to prevent the masses from demanding and ushering in complete totalitarianism.

We currently have some patriotic misguided individuals demanding that they be allowed to take a crack at amending the Constitution through a “Convention of States” Article V Convention. They want to propose a few amendments like a balanced budget or term limits. Reality clearly shows that we can’t prevent federal agencies or politicians from ignoring the existing text of the Constitution, how will a few more lines and words do so?

The COS (Convention of States) crowd touts the ratification process as a safety valve that will prevent bad amendments or an amendment proposing a completely new Constitution. We already have four very bad amendments — the 16th, 17th, 18th and 26th — that all passed without a censoring social media and a leftist manipulative news media.

Tell your state senator no to the three calls for a Convention that they are dangerously close to passing in the state Senate. Ohio just said “No” — let’s do the same in North Carolina.

Robert Cressionnie

Rocky Mount