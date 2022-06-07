ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Letter: Lawmakers must say no to Convention of States

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

I see letter after letter from the same individuals bashing the right, Trump, the Constitution, the U.S. Republic and liberty-loving individuals.

The calls for emotionally driven but useless gun control measures, the rants about Trump and supporters being hate-filled violence mongers and the outright calls for communism and socialism are laughable at best and horribly sad at worst.

I hear demands of more government to solve the problems of too much government. The calls for global organizations to intervene in the affairs of U.S. citizens in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. The fact-less rants about the 2020 elections being the most free and fair elections in history, and I shake my head at the hollow voter suppression accusations as voter turnout consistently sets record levels.

Let’s not forget those playing race/victim card to attack opponents in every issue and the apoplectic screeching about the over-hyped climate crisis.

The common theme of all these angry and emotional diatribes is the writers always want someone to do something to someone else. In other words, I don’t like what my neighbor “X” is doing so I’m going to demand that “Y” pass a law to compel “Z” to take something from “X.”

The U.S. Constitution is structured to prevent the inherent drive to lord over others. The Constitution is structured to prevent the masses from demanding and ushering in complete totalitarianism.

We currently have some patriotic misguided individuals demanding that they be allowed to take a crack at amending the Constitution through a “Convention of States” Article V Convention. They want to propose a few amendments like a balanced budget or term limits. Reality clearly shows that we can’t prevent federal agencies or politicians from ignoring the existing text of the Constitution, how will a few more lines and words do so?

The COS (Convention of States) crowd touts the ratification process as a safety valve that will prevent bad amendments or an amendment proposing a completely new Constitution. We already have four very bad amendments — the 16th, 17th, 18th and 26th — that all passed without a censoring social media and a leftist manipulative news media.

Tell your state senator no to the three calls for a Convention that they are dangerously close to passing in the state Senate. Ohio just said “No” — let’s do the same in North Carolina.

Robert Cressionnie

Rocky Mount

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
Rocky Mount, NC
Government
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#State Senate#Term Limits#Convention Of States#The U S Constitution
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
MSNBC

Republicans can’t make up their minds about border drug seizures

Oh no, Republicans are complaining about drug seizures at the U.S./Mexico border again. On Sunday night, for example, Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee published a tweet that generated a fair amount of attention. It wasn’t long before this received some pushback for obvious reasons: If the Biden administration is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Judge Denies GOP Request To Block Mail Voting In Arizona

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Arizona’s Constitution grants residents the right to vote by mail. An Arizona judge has denied a request from the state Republican Party to block most mail-in ballots for the 2022 election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Mohave County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

With the Jan. 6 hearings, the GOP fears its time under the spotlight

The House Jan. 6 committee hearings will place the GOP and the corrupt world of right-wing politics under the spotlight. That’s the reason Republicans are so invested in making sure Americans change the channel. In the lead-up to Thursday’s hearing, Republicans have taken to conservative media outlets to discourage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
608
Followers
559
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy