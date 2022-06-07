ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Cubs could repeat embarrassing history with Willson Contreras

Cover picture for the articleWill Cubs repeat embarrassing history with Contreras? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This is all anyone needs to know about how significant — and ugly — the Cubs’ team-building business practices have been under this ownership and front office group over the past decade:. In...

CBS Boston

Angels fire manager Joe Maddon during Red Sox series

BOSTON -- The Angels lost 1-0 to the Red Sox on Monday night. A day later, they fired their manager.The Angels announced Tuesday afternoon, before the second of four games against the Red Sox, that manager Joe Maddon had been relieved of his duties. Third base coach Phil Nevin will take over as interim manager.The move comes amid a spiral for the Angels, who have lost 12 straight games, dating back to May 25. They've dropped to 8.5 games out of first place in the AL West and have fallen out of the wild card picture in the American League during the current skid. It's been a precipitous fall for the Angels, who were 24-13 after a win in Oakland on May 15 but have gone 3-16 since.The 68-year-old Maddon was in his third year managing the Angels, amassing a 130-148 record in that time without reaching the postseason. Previously, Maddon spent nine years managing the Rays and five years managing the Cubs, helping to end a historic World Series drought in Chicago in 2016.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Star-studded Angels were a puzzle Joe Maddon couldn't solve

How can it be that the most interesting team in baseball is also, going off the most recent body of evidence, its worst?. OK, so the Los Angeles Angels aren’t really baseball’s least accomplished squad, despite a 12-game losing streak that culminated in the firing of manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Contreras, Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $9.625M contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs...
CHICAGO, IL
