Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Fire Department Debuts New Wildland Fire Engine

By Newport Indy Staff
newportbeachindy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newport Beach Fire Department has introduced a new fire engine with improved off-road capabilities designed to battle wildland fires. The new apparatus was showcased to the community on Saturday, June 4 at Newport Coast Fire Station 8, where the engine will be housed. The wildland fire engine will...

www.newportbeachindy.com

