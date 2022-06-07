ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Dad in Florida

By The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Marie Ayala, 28, was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after her 2-year-old son shot and...

