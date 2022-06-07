Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Dad in Florida

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO