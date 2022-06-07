ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players react to win over OSU and Super Regional berth

By Courtney Mims
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Oklahoma State 7-3 on Monday night to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

Arkansas will now travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina in the Super Regionals this weekend.

Dave Van Horn, Michael Turner and Zack Morris reacted to the win in the postgame press conference.

See what they said in the video above.

5newsonline.com

Michael Turner latest Diamond Hog to sign NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michael Turner has signed an NIL deal with Castle Rental and Pawn as their official D-1 “Rental” Baseball Player of the year. The Arkansas catcher was named the MVP of the Stillwater regional after hitting .444 with eleven RBIs. Turner and the Razorbacks will...
nwahomepage.com

Hogs baseball Super Regional schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a 7-3 win over Oklahoma State on June 6, the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team advanced to the NCAA postseason Super Regional round. The Hogs are headed to Chapel Hill to face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in a best-of-three series this weekend, and the schedule will be as follows:
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players break down 14-10 loss to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Ok. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs battled with Oklahoma State, but ultimately fell to them 14-10 on Sunday night in the Stillwater Regional. In order to move on to the Supers, Arkansas has to take down the Cowboys in Monday’s winner-take-all matchup. That game starts at 6 p.m. and we will have all the […]
Gibson Selected as Finalist for Honda Sport Award for Softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Senior infielder Danielle Gibson was named one of four finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) announced Tuesday afternoon.   Gibson, the first two-time NFCA All-American in program history, compiled an illustrious senior campaign as a Razorback. Gibson set single-season school records in batting […]
Sam Pittman Likes the 85 For 85

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA will allow football coaches to be able to sign as many prospects as they need to get to the 85-overall limit for two years. This rule is in place to allow coaches to sign more than 25 players in a class. It’s necessary because of not only normal attrition, but the transfer portal is seeing schools lose several players. This rule is like basketball in the sense a coach has 13 scholarships and can sign as many as he needs to in a class to get to 13. Eric Musselman, for instance, has 11 new recruits and only two holdovers from last season. Sam Pittman talked about the new rule on Tuesday.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Update on Taylor Lewis, Dylan Hasz and more

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – On this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, we break down College of the Canyons (Calif.) Junior College defensive tackle Taylor Lewis committing to the Hogs. We also talk about Dylan Hasz being offered and the official visits being taken this upcoming weekend. Lastly, Otis breaks down the camps […]
fox16.com

Arkansas Adds Pledge From RB

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its 12th commitment of the Class of 2023 with Naples (Fla.) three-star running back Isaiah Augustave picking the Hogs. Augustave, 6-2, 190, chose the Hogs over offers from 22 other schools. He’s the first running back in the Class of 2023 for the Razorbacks.
Basketball Season Ticket Renewals Start June 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – After back-to-to-back historic seasons for both programs, there is even more excitement on the horizon for Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball this coming year. Fans can renew their season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign starting Monday, June 6. Season ticket holders should receive an email starting Monday, June 6, with details on […]
