NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Iowa Fans Praying For The McCaffery Family Tonight

On Tuesday night, Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery announced he's taking a leave of absence from the program. The son of head coach Fran McCaffery, Pat said he's been struggling with his anxiety. As such, he hasn't been able to prepare and play the way he wants, which is why he's taking some time away.
