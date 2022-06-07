ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield's Gloyd named KHSAA Student Athlete of the Year

By Blake Sandlin
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. - Mayfield senior Ben Gloyd received a prestigious honor on Monday, as he was...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Lady Mustangs turn to assistant coach Roof for experience

PADUCAH, KY -- As the McCracken County Lady Mustangs prepare for their return to the state tournament in Lexington this week, they are turning to assistant coach Jacqueline Roof to provide assistance. Roof, was a senior for McCracken County's first season back in 2014, helping lead them to a state...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Significant portion of Kentucky teachers at risk of leaving teaching

MURRAY, KY - A significant portion of Kentucky teachers are at risk of leaving teaching. That's information from Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. About 72 percent are at risk of leaving. We spoke to one teacher about why she's not necessarily surprised by that statistics and what she thinks...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken school district staffed with SROs

School district reflects on the importance of school resource officers. School safety is at the forefront of the minds of parents and school leaders. With new Kentucky legislation requiring on-campus school resource officers, school districts are still figuring out the details. However, the goal has remained the same — to keep students and staff safe.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Chiefs look for success under new manager Cleary Jr.

PADUCAH, Ky. - The Paducah Chiefs officially kicked off their 2022 season last week. For the Chiefs, this year marks their seventh in the Ohio Valley League. An 11-31 season last year left a lot to be desired from the team, but the Chiefs are hoping new manager Delta Cleary Jr. could be the guy to turn things around.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Cato to open new store in Kentucky Oaks Mall

Charlotte-based Cato is opening a new store in Paducah on June 23rd. Cato is a leading women's retailer of value-priced apparel, accessories, jewelry, and shoes. The company said they are committed to high quality items at low, every day prices. John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "With...
PADUCAH, KY
jalc.edu

Tyler Smithpeters Has Been Named the College’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach

John A. Logan College is excited to announce that Tyler Smithpeters has been named the College’s seventh Head Men’s Basketball Coach. Smithpeters has spent the past four years as an assistant at the College under Coach Kyle Smithpeters. During his time as an assistant, the program has gone 102-19 with three consecutive Region 24 titles and produced two of the last three National Players of the Year.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Paducah to hold its first-ever Juneteenth Celebration

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The community’s first-ever Juneteenth Celebration will be Monday, June 20 at the Carson Center. According to a release from the city, the Carson Center and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP will hold the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It includes keynote speaker Dr. Brandon...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Will the Calvert City Drive-In open?

Calvert Drive-In yet to open, city offers free movie night in the meantime. Calvert Drive-In normally opens for the season in April. With no opening date announced, moviegoers are asking if or when it'll open. The future is unsure, but Calvert City is giving a free alternative in the meantime.
CALVERT CITY, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Schools names new law enforcement supervisor

Austin Guill has been named law enforcement supervisor for McCracken County Schools after the retirement of Bruce Watson. Watson retired this month after 21 years at McCracken County Schools. Guill served seven years with the Paducah Police Department and four years with the Murray State University Police Department. For the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Aspen Dental locations offering free dental care for veterans on June 11

Aspen Dental says its location across the country will provide free care to military veterans on Saturday, June 11, during the company's Day of Service. This is the eighth year Aspen Dental has held its Day of Service event. Four locations in the Local 6 area are participating. Those include:
PADUCAH, KY
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Streaking Through Cape Girardeau

It seems like Almost Yesterday that a growing national fad streaked through Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The craze was simply called "streaking." In March of 1974, Southeast Missouri State University students jumped out of their clothes and onto the bandwagon as streaking debuted on the campus. The Towers dormitory complex was the most popular center of Cape's naked runners and on one warm Wednesday night in March of 1974, 75 guys and two girls gathered for the largest Cape Girardeau streak. Someone gave the signal and the students shed their clothing and set out on a breezy jog through dorms, over terraces, and across the campus. Hundreds of students and townspeople stopped to watch, many cheering, encouraging the group of streakers.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 shot in Charleston, Mo. involved in crash in Sikeston

A Florida fugitive drowned on the Current River over the weekend. St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson...
CHARLESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Businesses open in Mayfield

As Mayfield continues down long road of tornado recovery, new businesses open in the city. The owners of Simplicity Boutique & Salon say they are deeply committed to the rebuilding process. Their family has lived in Mayfield for their entire lives, and they don't have any plans of leaving anytime soon.
MAYFIELD, KY
WLWT 5

2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN

