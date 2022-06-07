ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

By William WEST
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1gZG_0g2g75Hm00
Australians are up in arms about local KFC outlets' decision to use a cabbage mix on some menu items due to a lettuce shortage /AFP

Fried chicken chain KFC said Tuesday that high lettuce prices in Australia have forced it to switch to a cabbage mix in burgers and other products, prompting customers to complain the result is less than "finger lickin' good".

The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by as much as 300 percent in recent months, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel's recipe in some stores.

"We're currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice," the company told customers.

The company blamed widespread flooding in the country's east for the problem.

But supply chain expert Flavio Macau of Edith Cowan University said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a factor, pushing up diesel and fertiliser prices.

A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8.

The company told customers: "If that's not your bag, simply click 'customise' on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)"

The change was certainly not the "bag" of some social media users.

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage Its such a weird choice," said one disgruntled tweeter.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Exclusive: Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before

New York (CNN Business) — Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now. Better known for its roast beef, the chain is adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. Arby's announced Monday it's adding the "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabbage#Iceberg Lettuce#Food Drink#Australians#Edith Cowan University#Disgru
TheStreet

Walmart Adds a Unique Taco Bell Menu Item

While fried chicken in the shape of a taco will occasionally pop up in dishes like KFC Singapore's Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco, it was Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell that truly set off the trend. First introduced in 2017, the Naked Chicken Chalupa stands...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
KFC
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Copies a Burger King Menu Item

Ali vs. Frazier, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Coke vs. Pepsi, Red Sox vs. Yankees, Nick Saban vs. every coach who has ever worked for him, and, of course, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report versus Burger King represent some of the greatest rivalries in the world. Most rivalries, however, come with a begrudging respect.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi's sell-out large egg chair returns for pre-order this weekend

Aldi’s bestselling Large Hanging Egg Chair is returning for the first time this year. Available to pre-order this Sunday, June 12, , Aldi’s sell-out egg chair returns just in time for BBQ’s, garden parties and outdoor family get-togethers. The summer essential comes equipped with a water-resistant cover...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Sketchiest Ingredient Used In All Taco Bell Burritos

If you've been on the Internet long enough, you may have heard of certain fast food horror stories. These aren't stories about bad customers or terrible bosses but rather grotesque and downright disgusting rumors about what exactly is in your food. We mean no disrespect or are insinuating any sort of unsavory behavior to any restaurant. This is not meant to preach to you or terrify you. There are, however, claims made by Internet users and fast food opponents that hint toward stomach-churning ingredients hidden in your burgers or tacos.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
Jessie Rogers

Amazing Uses of Cream of Tartar, beyond baking

Tartaric Acid naturally occurs in grapes. When grapes are fermented into wine, tartaric acid will form sediment on the sides of the wine barrels. The sediment is removed and ground into a fine powder which we know as Cream of Tartar.
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy