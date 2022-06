According to WGME 13, a baby is recovering from an overdose and a mother is in custody following an incident that happened in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday. Officials say they were called to Knox Street in Lewiston at nearly 10:00 at night on Sunday for reports of an 'unconscious toddler'. When first responders arrived on the scene, they quickly located a lifeless 18-month-old boy, according to WGME.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO