ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi lawmaker with ethics woes forced into GOP runoff

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKdKr_0g2g6s2z00

Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff Tuesday after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending and he faced his largest-ever field of primary challengers.

In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members faced primary rivals in races that will help determine control of Congress. The districts will be among the country's marquee races in November. Two of the House members are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump: One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it.

Elsewhere Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana.

In Iowa, Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn won the GOP spot to take on the state’s lone Democratic House member, Rep. Cindy Axne, in a newly drawn district with a stronger GOP tilt.

A look at key U.S. House races as polls closed across the country:

MISSISSIPPI CONGRESSMAN WITH ETHICS TROUBLE TO FACE RUNOFF

Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi is headed to a June 28 runoff.

The congressman first elected in 2010 failed to win the GOP nomination outright on Tuesday, earning less than 50% of the vote.

His opponent will either be Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, who is also campaigning on border security, or Clay Wagner, a retired banker who says he wants to limit taxation and regulation.

A 2021 report by the Office of Congressional Ethics found “substantial reason to believe” Palazzo, a military veteran who serves on the Appropriations and Homeland Security committees, abused his office by misspending campaign funds, doing favors for his brother and enlisting staff for political and personal errands. His then-spokesperson, Colleen Kennedy, said the probe was based on politically motivated “false allegations.”

TRUMP FACTORS INTO GOP RACES IN HEAVILY DEMOCRATIC CALIFORNIA

Two Republican congressmen are facing challenges tied to Trump, but for different reasons.

In a Democratic-tilting district in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Republican Rep. David Valadao is highlighting an independent streak while contending with GOP fallout for his vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican Chris Mathys has made Valadao’s vote a centerpiece in his campaign to oust him.

In a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, three Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, who captured the seat in 2020. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot who was endorsed by Trump in 2020, joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. Two other Republicans are also on the ballot.

California uses a top-two election format in which only the two leading vote-getters advance to the November general election , regardless of party .

FORMER TRUMP CABINET MEMBER SEEKS RETURN TRIP TO WASHINGTON

Montana gained a second congressional district this year thanks to its growing population, and Zinke, an Interior Department secretary under Trump, is one of five Republicans on the primary ballot for the open seat.

Zinke's rivals have been drawing attention to his troubled tenure at the agency, which was marked by multiple ethics investigation s. One investigation determined Zinke lied to an agency ethics official about his continued involvement in a commercial real estate deal in his hometown. He’s faced a smear campaign over his military service from the extreme right wing of his party and questions about his residency following revelations that his wife declared a house in California as her primary residence.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, is widely considered the de facto incumbent, since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

His primary opponents include former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hard-line conservative who has tried to paint Zinke as a “liberal insider.” Three Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination: public health advocate Cora Neumann, Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel and former state Rep. Tom Winter.

IOWA'S SOLE DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MEMBER FACES A TOUGH FIGHT

A Republican state senator has captured the slot to take on Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne this fall in a newly drawn district that appears more favorable for the GOP.

Axne is the only Democrat in Iowa's House delegation.

State Sen. Zach Nunn easily outdistanced rivals Nicole Hasso, a financial services worker, and Gary Leffler, who works in the construction industry, to claim the GOP spot. Nunn, an Air Force pilot who has served in the Legislature since 2014 and has worked to cut taxes, was the best known among the GOP contenders.

In previous elections, Axne was elevated by her strong support in the Des Moines area, even as she struggled in rural counties that typically lean Republican. The new district includes several counties in southern Iowa known to turn out strongly for Republicans, increasing the pressure on Axne to drive up her numbers in Democrat-friendly Des Moines and its suburbs.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel promised that Iowa would “send the first congressional delegation to Washington that’s fully Republican since 1957."

REMATCH COMING IN NEW JERSEY HOUSE BATTLEGROUND

In what could be New Jersey’s most closely watched contest in the fall, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski and Republican Tom Kean Jr. won their primaries, setting up a rematch of their closely contested 2020 race.

Malinowski, a State Department official in the Obama administration, is seeking his third term as his party faces headwinds heading into the general election. His district added more Republican-leaning towns during redistricting, making his reelection bid potentially more difficult.

Another complicating factor is an ethics investigation he’s facing over stock transactions in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the pandemic response. A report from the Office of Congressional Ethics said the board found “substantial reason to believe” he failed to properly disclose or report his stock transactions.

Malinowski said his failure to initially disclose the transactions was “a mistake that I own 100%.” He said he didn’t direct or even ask questions about trades made by his brokerage firm.

Kean, a former state Senate minority leader and the son of the former two-term Republican governor, said in a tweet that he was humbled by his victory and looks forward to seizing the seat in November.

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN BEATS BACK CHALLENGE FROM POLITICAL RIGHT

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota won his state’s GOP primary contest as he runs for a third term.

Johnson defeated state lawmaker Taffy Howard, who tried to run to his right. He is set for reelection in November because no other candidate has entered the race.

Howard repeated Trump’s lies that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election and attacked Johnson for certifying the electoral college vote. While Johnson touted his conservative voting record during the primary contest, the congressman has also worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers called the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Johnson held a large fundraising advantage in the contest, but also drew attacks from a pro-Donald Trump political action committee called Drain the DC Swamp, which spent $500,000 trying to knock him from the House.

———

Associated Press writers Scott McFetridge in Des Moines, Iowa; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Miss.; Matthew Brown in Billings, Mont.; Mike Catalini in Trenton, N.J.; and Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, S.D., contributed to this report.

———

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap—politics

Comments / 25

Jamie Pugmire
5d ago

California has become a cesspool under Democrats and California voters seem to like wallowing in it, because they have been conditioned to know nothing different. The best thing a California voter can do is change up the status quo, time for change.

Reply(3)
10
RsRTraitors
5d ago

Didn't vote for one R. in Ca and I spent 4 weeks vetting the candidates I voted for. I already mailed in my ballot a week ago.

Reply
5
Roger Miranda
4d ago

This Republicans are trouble makers instead of looking for solutions to the problematic that we fase now in days and work like a single force they only think how can I get rich same goes for the Democrats there is so sad to say but there is no lider ship in this country we need to check more deep in there background

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Dusty Johnson
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Legislature#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Gop#Interior#U S House#Jackson County
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC News

ABC News

691K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy