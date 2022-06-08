ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfJfA_0g2g6qHX00

California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s primary barely one year after surviving a recall attempt, advancing to the November general election where he will be an overwhelming favorite to defeat a little-known Republican state senator.

Early returns Tuesday showed Newsom receiving just over 60% of the vote. He was far ahead of second-place finisher Brian Dahle, a Republican state lawmaker and farmer from the sparsely populated northeast corner of the state that borders Oregon and Nevada

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla had an equally easy time advancing to a November runoff. He was appointed to the seat by Newsom last year after Kamala Harris resigned to become vice president.

Padilla was on the ballot twice — once to complete the final few months of Harris' term and another in a race for a full six-year term that begins in January.

Early vote totals showed Republican attorney Mark Meuser was second in both races. Meuser's work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group has included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

Turnout in the nation's most populous state was light despite significant frustration by voters over record-high gas prices, rising crime and a homelessness crisis in cities large and small. But despite those problems Democrats are expected to maintain their stranglehold on state offices and in the Legislature.

Just one year ago, it looked as if Newsom could be on his way out as more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. Dozens of Republicans lined up to challenge him in the 2021 recall election , eager to take down the Democratic governor of the nation’s most populous state ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Instead, Newsom defeated the recall in such a decisive way that none of the major contenders from last year filed to challenge him for reelection this year.

“This is almost the definition of a noncompetitive race," said Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University.

Freed from the political pressure that typically accompanies governors during an election year, Newsom has sought to further establish California as the anchor of the nation’s left wing. He has vowed to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. And he has pushed for a new law that would let private citizens enforce a ban on some assault weapons – similar to how Texas allows the public to sue people to enforce that state’s ban on most abortions.

Dahle, has joined his Republican colleagues in blaming Newsom for the state’s record high gas prices, which hit a record high of $6.37 per gallon on Tuesday. He and other lawmakers – including some Democrats – have called on Newsom to temporarily suspend California’s gas tax, which at 51.1 cents per gallon is the second highest in the nation.

Newsom has rejected that in favor of a plan to send up to $800 to people who own cars, plus another $750 million to give people free rides on public transit for three months.

Comments / 2

Related
worldnationnews.com

Electric Car Mandate: California Air Board Questions Cost, Practicality

Members of California’s Air Resources Board today questioned the practicality of its employees’ proposal to ban gas-powered vehicles, raising concerns over challenges in purchasing and charging electric cars. Air Board Chairman Lian Randolph asked employees to find more strategies to ensure that the state’s proposed mandate includes stronger...
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Elections
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Vote split boxes out Calif. GOP from Republican-heavy Senate seat

California’s top-two primary system provided a major win for the state’s Democrats in the 4th Senatorial District, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is focused on Modesto, Turlock and gold country. The seat, which acquired much of its geography from the expiring Senate District 8....
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Government#Politics State#Election State#Newsom Cruises#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic#Dhillon Law Group#Democrats
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from California

Seven states hold primaries Tuesday: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. In California, there are a number of competitive U.S. House races. Of note: In California, all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are placed on the same primary ballot, and the top two advance to the general election in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

California's Primary Races To Watch

Welcome to the busiest primary week of the year. On June 7, seven states will vote, more than on any other primary date in 2022. As a result, there are a lot of races to cover, but one state stands above the rest: California. Because of the state’s size, we will dig into 20 — count ’em, 20 — races. And never fear, we’ll be back tomorrow with a preview of the six other states that also have elections on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC News

ABC News

691K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy