National Rosé Day Essentials: Gifts to celebrate the special date

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

One of our favorite parts of National Rosé Day is that we can take time to slow down and treat ourselves. And while we wish we could go for a lavish spa day, sometimes the time is just not right, but this doesn’t mean we can’t relax at home.

Whether we want to turn it into a romantic date, a special day with out best friends, or simply just some much needed me-time, here are some gifts to celebrate National Rosé Day, enjoying a chilled glass of our favorite wine and taking care of ourselves.

And if you are looking for the perfect wine to celebrate, here are four smart tips to pick the best Rosé this summer!

Warming Aromatherapy Slippers

Keep your feet warm and cozy (and cute!) to reach ultimate desired comfort. The dried lavender flowers and flax seeds create a calming, relaxing aroma to reach the pinnacle of relaxation. Just put the insoles in the microwave and slide your feet in.

La Sirena Robe by California Cowboy

Let the good times lounge with this comfortable dusty rose robe including a pocket for safe bubbly storage and ultra soft fabric.

Paddywax’s Dune Collection

Set the mood for your special day, with sweet scents of rose and coconut, this sustainable collection of candles incorporates organic style into your space with ceramic details, crescent moon design, and matching burnished cork lids.

Smoothing Skin Kit

This nourishing body oil provides just the right amount of shimmery bronze! Bia Skin combines the fun of pampering yourself with the active ingredients usually only found in face products.

Under Skin Cleaning and Toning

The perfect derm-approved skincare to give your face that much needed glow, created by skincare experts and dermatologists, to prevent and correct the visible signs of aging.

The Wand™ wine purifier

Imagine no more headaches or other icky side effects that come after enjoying a glass of wine. This unique filtration system eliminates the histamines and sulfites that cause wine allergies without altering the flavor of your favorite rosé.

LipSips

Prevent lip wrinkles and keep your lipstick looking flawless! This reusable food-grade silicone device prevents lip wrinkles. Attach it to any drinking straw and enjoy a better way to drink your favorite beverages.

Sonoma-Cutrer Rosé of Pinot Noir 2021

Pair your favorite fruit and cheese spread with the 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir. With a light salmon and aromas of tangerine, pink grapefruit, strawberry, raspberry and a light hint of rose petal.

Fresh Vine Wine Rosé

Created by Hollywood actresses Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, this light and dry Rosé wine is naturally low carb and low calorie, with a delightful blend of Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir grapes

Whispering Angel Rosé

The fruit-forward, creamy palate is balanced with a crisp acidity and notes of red berries, florals and discreet hint of spice.

Biltmore Reserve Rosé North Carolina

This delectable 2021 Rosé features a light rosy pink hue and aromas of banana, strawberry, and papaya. With a delicate sweetness, hints of spice and white pepper, plus roundness and good mouthfeel, enjoy it with charcuterie, mustard-glazed salmon, pesto pizza, smoked gouda cheese, and more.

Santa Margherita Rosé

Elevate your rosé game with this crisp and fresh wine that celebrates the regional Italian character of the Tre Venezie.

Raeburn Russian River rosé

Treat yourself to this delicious wine! Pale in color, this Russian River rosé begins with delicate floral and raspberry aromas. The palate is marked with lush flavors of strawberry and guava, finished with a luxurious, yet light finish. Pairs well with a soft brie.

LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
