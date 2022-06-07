ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Victory Church hosts free luncheon for first responders

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Monday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Victory Church hosted a free luncheon for first responders.

TULSA, Okla. — Monday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Victory Church hosted a luncheon for first responders.

Responders were treated to sandwiches, chips, drinks and cookies free of charge.

Pastor Sharon Daugherty, the cofounder at Victory Church, said after last week’s shooting she wanted to reach out and show how grateful she was.

“We are grateful for our police, our firefighters, all the different first responders that we have, EMSA, all of them because they do such a critical crucial part in our city that’s needed so we just wanted to show our gratitude...” she said.

Pastor Daugherty also said that the church had people to keep the responders company while they ate their meals and to show them support.

GoFundMe set up for Saint Francis shooting survivor

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is available to help a survivor of the Saint Francis shooting. The fund is set up for 19-year-old Farah Grissom. The description of the fund states Farah is a medical assistant at the Warren Clinic, where an active shooter shot and killed four people and himself on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
