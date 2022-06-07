ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dave Van Horn, players react to win over OSU and Super Regional berth

By Courtney Mims
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Oklahoma State 7-3 on Monday night to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.

Arkansas will now travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina in the Super Regionals this weekend.

Dave Van Horn, Michael Turner and Zack Morris reacted to the win in the postgame press conference.

See what they said in the video above.

