Pennsylvania candidate's undisclosed heart condition alarms some Democrats

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's revelation about...

CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
NBC News

Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

After Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman was sidelined from the campaign trail last month after experiencing a stroke, many voters are concerned about his health ahead of the November election. NBC News' Dasha Burns spoke with Fetterman's wife Gisele about whether the lieutenant governor will be healthy enough to run against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz of "The Dr. Oz Show" in November.June 8, 2022.
