After years of silence and very limited activity, Lancia will finally get a new lease of life with a new 10-year strategic plan announced last month. The purists may not be happy to hear the brand will become fully electric in 2028, but everyone is probably excited to hear three new models will be launched in the next six years. Among those new models is a flagship SUV positioned in Europe’s D-segment, which will be launched in 2026 as a competitor for the new Citroen C5 X and the upcoming Opel Insignia on the Old continent.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO