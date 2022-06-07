ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania candidate's undisclosed heart condition alarms some Democrats

 2 days ago

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's revelation about...

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
BBC

Trump-backed celebrity doctor wins Pennsylvania Senate primary

Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz will run as the next Republican senator for Pennsylvania after his opponent conceded the race. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick said he could not make up the wafer-thin deficit in the recount from last month's cliff-hanger vote. Fewer than 1,000 ballots out of 1.34m...
Summer Lee Faces AIPAC Spending Onslaught in Final Days of Pennsylvania Primary

At the end of March, EMILY’s List, the Democratic organization that backs women candidates who support abortion rights, commissioned a poll to test the state of the U.S. House race in Pennsylvania’s 12th District. What they found heartened them: The group’s pick, state Rep. Summer Lee, enjoyed a commanding 25-point lead over her closest competitor, attorney Steve Irwin, drawing 38 to his 13 percent. When voters were presented with more information about the candidates, Lee drew 49 percent of respondents’ support to Irwin’s 21, and a third contender, University of Pittsburgh law professor Jerry Dickinson, got 15. The poll, conducted by GQR, also found Lee holding a comfortable +29 approval rating among likely primary voters.
Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

After Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman was sidelined from the campaign trail last month after experiencing a stroke, many voters are concerned about his health ahead of the November election. NBC News' Dasha Burns spoke with Fetterman's wife Gisele about whether the lieutenant governor will be healthy enough to run against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz of "The Dr. Oz Show" in November.June 8, 2022.
The Atlantic

Pennsylvania Becomes the Land of Oz

Pennsylvania Republicans have rallied behind a celebrity former TV host and political neophyte, choosing a charismatic convert to conservatism over a rival who espoused a purer form of the party’s modern doctrine. The above sentence could have been written in 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Senator Ted Cruz in...
