Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Names Pure Wafer Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award Recipient

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.

PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI ・ 2 HOURS AGO