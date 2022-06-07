ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Names Pure Wafer Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award Recipient

By Pawtucket Times
Pawtucket Times
 2 days ago

Prescott Semiconductor Services Company Recognized by State for Excellence in Reducing Emissions, Pollution Prevention and Fostering Environmental Conservation Measures. Pure Wafer, a leading provider of silicon solutions and services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry today announced that is has received the 2022 Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Award from the Arizona Department...

business.pawtuckettimes.com

Pawtucket Times

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state's first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Pawtucket Times

John Robin Law Celebrates 46 Remarkable Years In Law Practice

John Robin Law, the top Car Accident Lawyer in Louisiana, is celebrating 46 years in the field and has also included Zachary D Rhodes into its family practice that people of the area have come to trust. Founded in 1976, John Robin Law has become the go-to name for clients...
COVINGTON, LA

