Allyson Felix has few races left in her career, which makes her appearance at Thursday’s Diamond League stop in Rome all the more special. Felix, a 36-year-old in her farewell season, lines up against the reigning Olympic 100m, 200m and 400m champions in the marquee event of the meet, live on Peacock on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3 p.m. ET.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO