Trouble cause of death updates – Suspect Jamichael Jones to turn himself in after rapper dies in Lake St James apartment

THE man police suspect fatally shot Trouble agreed to turn himself in late Monday night.

Jamichael Jones, 33, has agreed to turn himself in on warrants issued against him for murder, home invasion, and assault charges, reports CBS46.

Police were reportedly searching for the 33-year-old in connection to the shooting. Law enforcement told WSB-TV Jones was involved in a “domestic situation” with a woman the rapper was visiting when he was shot and killed.

The rapper, whose legal name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was reportedly shot to death in a domestic home invasion at about 3.20am on Sunday at the Lake St James Apartment complex in Georgia, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told WSB-TV.

Just weeks before his passing, Trouble tweeted, "Neva know when yo numba gon be called!"

"Life short dawg smh."

"Love yo ppl n make sho dey know!" Trouble added.

'Atlanta is in my prayers hard rn'

One fan said "Atlanta is in my prayers hard rn," alongside a list of rappers who recently died or have legal troubles.

Meek Mill woke up to the news

Rapper Meek Mill tweeted that he woke up to texts warning him to be careful as news of Trouble's passing spreads.

"And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!"

Gucci Mane tweets tribute

Fellow Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane tweeted out his respects for the late artist.

Basketball star mourns Trouble

Basketball player Tiffany Hayes said: "He was really the coolest.

"Fly high Skoob."

'Dark cloud over Atlanta'

One Trouble fan tweeted that the news felt unreal.

Eerie coincidence

Trouble was shot and killed exactly thirty-one years to the day after MC Trouble died. She was the first female rapper signed to Motown Records.

Her real name was LaTasha Sheron Rogers. She died in her sleep after an epileptic seizure that was brought on by complications from a brain tumor.

Trouble's accolades

Trouble's song Bussin, from his debut album in 2011, has over 2.7million views on YouTube.

In 2015, the rapper was featured on Young Thug's hit Thief in the Night.

His 2018 debut studio album, Edgewood, includes a collaboration with Drake.

Trouble's most recent album was Thug Luv in 2020.

Last party

Trouble had shared an advertising poster on social media for the party It's a Legendary Summer which was held in Decatur, Georgia on June 4.

There are several clips from a party on his Instagram stories.

Fan shares Thief in the Night video

"RIP Trouble," they wrote on Twitter.

"Thief in the Night will forever be a classic."

When was Trouble shot?

The rapper was shot at about 3.20am Sunday.

The shooting occurred at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Fans in disbelief

Several fans tweeted how they felt about Trouble. Many were shocked to hear about his death and devastated by the loss.

Trouble was 'learning how to be happy'

Rapper Lil Duval shared in a tweet that Trouble was someone he would preach to and help spiritually.

He said Trouble just learning how to be happy.

BET posts a tribute

The BET network offered its condolences to the late star, as well as his friends and family.

Trouble's collaborations

Trouble has worked with a number of popular musicians, including Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, and Lupe Fiasco.

'I am numb'

Fellow Atlanta rapper Killer Mike posted a tribute to Trouble on Instagram.

He wrote, "Edgewood lost a Man amongst men and Atlanta will honor u always."

Trouble's ex is 'praying for the industry'

Alexis Sky, the ex-girlfriend of the Atlanta rapper posted on her Instagram story that she is "praying for the industry" as well as for peace, protection, guidance, wisdom, and for the future.

'Praying for the future'

The rapper's ex continued: "Respect yo ppl Respect Life! It can Be all ova any day!"

Alexis then shared some words of her own, writing: "Praying for the industry … Praying for peace … Praying for protection … Praying for wisdom … Praying for guidance … Praying for the future," via Instagram stories.

Alexis Skyy on Trouble's death

Following his death, Alexis took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of one of Trouble's Twitter posts from May 14, 2022.

"Life short af dawg smh," the post reads.

"Neva know when yo numBa gon Be called! Move wit grace."

Trouble's tweet continued: "Be grateful … Forgive - Dont forget … Love yo ppl n make sho dey know!!"