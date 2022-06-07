ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates.

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years. She will face a tough opponent in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term.

Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments. They include huge tax cuts, ending some gun restrictions, excluding transgender girls from high school and college sports, restrictions on abortion and appointments of new, conservative justices to the Iowa Supreme Court.

“When you elected me to serve as your governor, I promised I would never lose sight of who I was working for," Reynolds said when she announced her reelection bid. “We are protecting the unborn and standing up for our law enforcement. We’re preserving girls’ sports for girls. We’re protecting the integrity of our elections, we’re promoting energy independence and our home-grown biofuels.”

This is the second time DeJear, who was a campaign organizer for President Barack Obama , has run statewide. In 2018, she became the first Black candidate to win a major party nomination for a statewide office in Iowa when she became the Democratic nominee against Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. She was defeated in the general election.

She has characterized Reynolds as “a Trump yes-woman" who has put the desires and ego of Donald Trump over the needs of Iowans.

“Throughout her term, Governor Reynolds has put corporate interests over the needs of working Iowans,” she said in a campaign statement released on April 13.

Trump endorsed Reynolds on Sunday and she replied in a Twitter post: “It’s an honor to have his support."

Neither Reynolds nor DeJear agreed to requests for interviews by the AP .

Reynolds’ campaign has brought in $6 million and had $4.98 million in her campaign account to spend, according to a May campaign finance report. DeJear raised more than $748,000 and had over $381,000 to spend.

The fundraising disparity comes at a time when Republicans are increasingly dominating Iowa politics. The GOP has big majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, both of the state's senators are Republicans, the party holds three of Iowa's four U.S. House seats and Donald Trump carried the state by large margins in 2016 and 2020.

Democrats have been hurt by a sharp decline of union jobs and an exodus of young college-educated adults, leaving the party with voters centered mostly in cities such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City and Waterloo.

Republican political consultant Craig Robinson estimates Democrats are competitive in 11 of the state's 99 counties. Despite the many voters in those counties, DeJear and other Democrats need to broaden their support if they want to win elections, he said.

“I think that it would take a big effort and the political environment isn't right for Democrats to go beyond where they've been competitive,” Robinson said.

littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Todd Halbur scores big upset in Iowa GOP state auditor primary

The establishment candidate should have focused more on the Iowa Republican primary for state auditor. Unofficial returns from the June 7 election show Mary Ann Hanusa received 79,875 votes (48.8 percent) to 83,843 votes (51.2 percent) for Todd Halbur. The result shocked me, since Hanusa had the public backing of the governor, most of Iowa's Congressional delegation, and many state legislators, whereas Halbur was virtually unknown when he filed nominating papers in March.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
Person
Paul Pate
Person
Donald Trump
WEKU

Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
IOWA STATE
#Iowa Politics#Democrats#Legislature#Campaign Finance#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#The Iowa Supreme Court
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Important reminders for Iowa’s Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls open for Iowa’s June 7 Primary at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Monday is the deadline for absentee voters to vote in person at their county auditor's office. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not recommended to mail it anymore. Instead, drop...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Western Iowa Today

Prison Sentence For Iowa Woman Who Tried To Sabotage Pipeline Upheld

(Des Moines, IA) — The US Court of Appeals has upheld the eight-year prison sentence for a woman who admitted to vandalizing the Dakota Access Pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility — but said the district court erred by classifying her actions as terrorism. The Appeals Court ruling says the district court would have imposed the same sentence without the terrorism enhancement.
WOWT

Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating homemade explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
