ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mother charged after 2-year-old uses her gun to shoot father dead

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qrcl_0g2g1mAu00

A 28-year-old Florida woman was charged with manslaughter on Monday after her two-year-old boy accidentally shot his father.

The incident happened last month when 26-year-old Reggie Mabry was playing a video game in his home in Orlando, Florida, and one of his three children found a gun and fired it, hitting Mabry in the back.

Authorities said that Mabry and his 28-year-old wife Marie Ayala were convicted felons and were not allowed to own guns.

They both were on probation for child neglect and narcotics charges, Sheriff John Mina of Orange County told a press conference on Monday.

The mother was charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities said that if convicted of manslaughter, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

It still remains unclear how the two-year-old boy found the Glock 19 but authorities said that Ms Ayala acknowledged that “any child in the room could have figured out how to get the gun out of the bag.”

Mr Mina of Orange County said: “The gun was not properly stored. In fact, it was easily accessible even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy.”

On 26 May, when first responders arrived at the scene of the shooting, they initially believed that it was a death by suicide. After investigation, it was found that Ms Ayala had heard a loud pop which made her jump up from her bed and found her husband bleeding on the floor.

Ms Ayala told the police that it was her toddler who had fired the weapon.

Sheriff Mina said: “These young children have effectively lost both of their parents. And a young child has to live his life knowing he shot his father.”

According to Everytown for Gun Safety — a gun-control group — 163 people in the US were shot and killed by children, unintentionally. The group states that this year the number is 46.

Comments / 7

Related
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Shine My Crown

New Jersey Mother of 2 Shot to Death By Her Boyfriend

A woman in New Jersey was fatally shot this week during a domestic incident with her boyfriend. Officers responded to a 911 call early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the body of the victim at her home on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue. Responders were not able to revive her. She died moments after midnight.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police: Woman raped at knifepoint in broad daylight at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who raped and robbed a woman in the Bronx. CBS2's Christina Fan says the suspect waited for the victim. It was a busy spring morning at St. Mary's Park, the trails full of joggers, dog walkers, and young mothers. Police say it was somewhere in the park that a brazen criminal sexually assaulted a 38-year-old woman at knifepoint Tuesday. The news startling neighbors.  "Yes, it's a big concern, because I come through here, I'm a female, and I'm usually by myself," one woman said. Short surveillance video shows the suspect appearing to wait near a...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Suicide#Convicted Felons#Child Neglect#Violent Crime
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Georgia pastor killed and set on fire, allegedly by newly released inmate she was ministering

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old pastor was reportedly stabbed to death by an inmate she had been ministering. In a statement, DeKalb Police said officers responded to a call May 18 on the 1600 block of Coffee Road and located a deceased female. Police say they arrested a suspect a day later on May 19. Rivertown United Methodist Church confirmed Rev. Marita Harrell’s death on Facebook.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Complex

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Bus Fatally Shot by Police After Slaying Family of Five

Gonzalo Lopez, who has been on the run since he stabbed a prison bus driver last month, was fatally shot by police officers after he allegedly killed a family of five. CBS News reports that the 46-year-old convicted murderer was shot and killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas on Thursday. When Lopez engaged with the officers, he was reportedly equipped with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. No officers were injured in the shootout, which happened around 10:30 p.m. local time in the evening.
JOURDANTON, TX
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy